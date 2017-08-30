Search

Rangers won’t meet Hearts’ asking price for Jamie Walker - reports

Jamie Walker, right, has long been a target of Rangers. Picture: SNS
Jamie Walker, right, has long been a target of Rangers. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Rangers will not make another bid in the current transfer window for Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker unless the Jambos lower their asking price, according to the Evening Times.

READ MORE - Five things Craig Levein needs to do as Hearts manager

The Light Blues have made two bids for the 24-year-old this summer, both of which were rejected out of hand by Hearts, who are demanding £1million.

Rangers, though, are unwilling to spend that much on a player who is in the final season of his current contract and seemingly unwilling to sign a new one.

Pedro Caixinha will be expected to return with a move for Walker in January, where they can make a pre-contract offer.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Jason Denayer back to Celtic? | No Shane Long move for Celtic | West Ham eye Anthony Ralston