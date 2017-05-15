Pedro Caixinha describes move for Alexandros Tziolis as “pure rubbish”

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has shot down reports he is ready to offer a deal to Hearts midfielder Alexandros Tziolis.

The Jambos’ Greek international previously worked with the Ibrox boss during a spell together at Panathinaikos.

And reports on Monday suggested Caixinha had invited the 32-year-old into his office after Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Tynecastle outfit to discuss a summer switch to Glasgow when his six-month Gorgie deal expires.

However, Caixinha laughed off the speculation and insisted he was merely catching up with an old friend.

Asked about the Tziolis reports, the Light Blues coach said: “He’s a good friend of mine. We worked together 10 years ago at Panathinaikos but if you are referring to what came out in the news I just need to say to you it is pure rubbish.

“If I don’t comment on news from the papers then I’ll comment even less on rubbish.

“Alexandros is a fantastic guy. After Panathinaikos he went to Werder Bremen and did great. He’s had a great career. But that’s all I can tell you after that.

“He’s a good friend of mine because I had this chance to create good bonds with the players as I was an assistant coach when I was with Panathinaikos. When the players give everything to you, you have very good relations.

“Even after 10 years I go there and salute him and ask him to come in and have a glass of good Portuguese wine.

“But he’s Hearts’ player, not ours.”

But Caixinha did disclose that he is hopeful of landing a couple of his midfield targets in the coming days.

“We know exactly what we are looking for and we have a level for the players for that position already (in mind). Things are going in the direction we want,” he said. “We are about to get one deal, or more than one deal, done in those positions, so we know what we want.

“We appreciate the advice from outside but we work from inside.”