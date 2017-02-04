Motherwell 0 - 3 Heart of Midlothian: New boys star as Hearts defeat 10 man Well

Heart of Midlothian made it two consecutive three-goal victories as they dispatched of 10-man Motherwell to move to within three points of third-place Aberdeen.

Buoyed by their 4-1 defeat of Rangers, Hearts started strongly but it took until the second half before their control was rewarded with Alexandros Tziolis’ deflected effort opening the scoring. By which time Motherwell were down to 10 men following Carl McHugh’s red card eight minutes after the break.

Esmael Goncalves added a late double to give the Gorgie side even more confidence ahead of the Scottish Cup encounter with rivals Hibs next week.

The capital outfit started the game strongly and controlled much of the first half. However, for all the neat play and fluidity in attack the wrong choices were often made in the final third.

Craig Samson in the Motherwell goal had to repel a couple of efforts but none of which troubled the 32-year-old too much.

Without the suspended Scott McDonald, Mark McGhee changed system. His players took time to adapt, especially when Richard Tait had to depart due to injury. To add insult to his injury he was booked for the foul which caused it.

Yet, despite the away side playing the more pleasant football it was Motherwell who were closest to going into half-time ahead. Louis Moult saw a header come back off the bar, although the linesman had wrongly flagged the striker offside.

The Steelmen clearly did their homework on Hearts, loading the six-yard box when they got a corner. Putting pressure on Jack Hamilton saw the custodian flap once again at a corner with the ball landing at Lionel Ainsworth. Hamilton redeemed himself by taking the sting off the Englishman’s shot so Anastasios Avlonitis could clear off the line.

The first 45 minutes nearly ended in controversial fashion as Stuart Dallas blew for a foul on Moult on the edge of the Hearts box before booking Malaury Martin. However, Moult was tripped by a prone Ainsworth but it didn’t stop Dallas, who had a perfect position, rushing to blow for the foul and present the yellow card. Moult sent the subsequent free-kick narrowly wide.

Hearts began the second half the way they did the first, although with a change of shape as Choulay replaced Bjorn Johnsen.

The game swung in the away side’s favour in the 53rd minute when McHugh was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Don Cowie. The Motherwell midfielder won the ball, however with his foot having left the ground, studs showing and following through on Cowie it was dangerous play. Although McGhee may rightly question the difference between that and Rob Kiernan’s challenge the previous week which saw yellow.

The Gorgie side made their man advantage count in the 59th minute when a sustained period of pressure culminated in Greek international Tziolis taking aim from 25 yards. His effort hit the foot of Keith Lasley and looped up and over Samson.

Cathro’s side controlled the remainder of the game. Strong at the back, the only question was whether they could add to their lead. They had to wait until the 85th minute.

A few half chances were passed up before a lethal counter-attack ended with Goncalves securing the victory. The move started with Perry Kitchen winning possession on the edge of the box before Tziolis took control and fed substitute Choulay. The on-loan Moroccan winger ran forward and slid in Goncalves who dispatched past Samson.

Goncalves made it three for Hearts and two for himself three minutes later. Persistent play from Choulay saw him disposes Zak Jules, drive into the box and slip the ball across for Goncalves to slide past his former St Mirren teammate Samson.