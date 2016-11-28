MK Dons make approach for Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Milton Keynes Dons today made an official approach for Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson.

The English League One club, who recently held discussions with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard over their vacant manager’s post, are seeking a replacememt for Karl Robinson, who was sacked in late October.

Hearts confirmed the approach in a statement today which read: “The club can confirm that MK Dons have made an official approach to Heart of Midlothian in relation to Head Coach Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie is aware of the approach but he remains fully focused on the immediate task at hand, which is of course, Rangers at home on Wednesday.

“No further comment or statement will be made by the club until after this match.”

Neilson was earlier installed as 10/11 favourite to become the new manager at Stadium MK by bookmakers Paddy Power.

