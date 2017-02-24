Malaury Martin apologises for Hearts’ derby performance

Malaury Martin has become the latest Hearts star to say sorry for their miserable Edinburgh derby collapse against Hibs. The former Monaco and Middlesbrough midfielder was replaced at half-time on Wednesday’s clash at Easter Road – just as he was in the first meeting between the sides ten days earlier – after an ineffectual showing.

The 28-year-old’s display was symbolic of Hearts’ woes as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to crash out of the Scottish Cup.

Head coach Ian Cathro unreservedly apologised to the supporters after the capitulation, stating “we’ve caused a lot of people who love the club to hurt, I’m sorry for that”, while Jamie Walker also said “we let everyone down.”

Martin, pictured, tweeted: “I know apologizing will not change the result, feeling devastated after [Wednesday’s] game. Nothing went as planned. Sorry for all the fans.”

Martin, who joined in January from Lillestrom on a long-term deal, has made eight appearances for Hearts, scoring once in the 4-2 win over Raith Rovers at Tynecastle.

Walker, meanwhile, was also contrite in the aftermath of the Hibs defeat.

“I don’t think that was good enough for a football club like Hearts,” he said.

“We need to apologise to the fans and need to get our heads up and go again. We have let everyone down. To come here and lose 3-1 is not good enough.

“We were outfought, outplayed, sad to say but it is the truth and it is not good enough.”