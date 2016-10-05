Lithuania coach has no time to wallow in Hearts glory days

Edgaras Jankauskas returns to the scene of his 2006 Scottish Cup triumph with Hearts this weekend but the Lithuania head coach insists there is “no time for nostalgia” as he attempts to stun Scotland.

Jankauskas, 41, was a key member of the side which lifted the trophy ten years ago, playing the full match as the Tynecastle side overcame Gretna on penalties at the national stadium following a 1-1 draw.

The former Porto forward scored in the 4-0 semi-final win against Hibernian, also at Hampden. However, Jankauskas insists there will be no time to enjoy the memories when Lithuania take to the field on Saturday.

“After my time in Scotland, I know we are going to a familiar stadium, with familiar people, but there is no time for nostalgia,” said the former Lokomotiv Moscow coach.

“We have a specific purpose and will be ready for a interesting and very difficult match. We are focused on that. It is a fantastic challenge to play in such a big stadium, and from my experience I know that we will be able to feel the atmosphere of Scottish football.”

Another former Hearts player, Arvydas Novikovas, is Jankauskas’ only fitness concern.

The 25-year-old, who was on the books at Tynecastle between 2008 and 2013, has yet to make an appearance for 2.Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum this season.

“He is a very talented player, there is no doubt about that, but everyone needs first-team football,” Jankauskas said. “There is no way training can replicate the intensity of a match situation.”