Kris Boyd: Lot of Ian Cathro criticism taken out of context

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd insists a lot of his comments regarding new Hearts boss Ian Cathro were taken out of context.

Boyd sparked an emotive debate in Scottish football regarding the hiring of the 30-year-old to replace Robbie Neilson when he penned a controversial column for the Scottish Sun.

In the article Boyd described Cathro as “way out of his depth” and knowing “nothing” about the man-management side of football.

Despite Cathro saying he holds no grudges, the debate has raged on with voices from both sides of the pro or anti-Cathro divide weighing in.

However, Boyd feels his initial comments were taken out of contest, as he told Sky Sports News when asked about his part in the debate.

He said: “A lot of it has been taken out of context.

“What I said is that he’s a really good coach, when I came across him. As every modern manager does now, he’s very good on the computer. The downside was the man-management side of it, where he might struggle.

“But you never know, people can surprise you. If it comes out the opposite way, as I’ve said before, I’ll be the first person to congratulate him.”

