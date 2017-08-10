Jon Daly holds ‘no grudges’ against Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Jon Daly insists there are “no grudges held” over his war of words with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers last weekend.

The interim Hearts head coach made a mark off the park last weekend when he hit out at his Celtic counterpart, who had questioned whether Cathro had been given enough control over player recruitment at Tynecastle.

Daly branded Rodgers’ comments “absolutely disgraceful” immediately after Celtic’s 4-1 victory and refuted the claims about recruitment, adding he would tell the former Liverpool boss he was not happy when he saw him.

But there was no meeting after the press conference.

“We went into see him but they normally have a training group afterwards, so there were players training,” Daly said.

“But there’s no grudges held. He is entitled to his opinion and I am obviously entitled to my opinion on what his opinion was. That’s the end of the matter.”

Daly had no regrets about his comments.

“That is one of the characteristics I have, I am a leader,” the under-20s coach said. “I was the captain of a big club in Dundee United, so I know what it takes to lead a team.

“Whether I’m in charge or interim charge, you have to stick up for your players and stick up for your team and your club. That was what I was doing.”

