Jamie Walker returns to Hearts squad for Kilmarnock trip

Hearts caretaker boss Jon Daly has brought Jamie Walker back into the fold for Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

The midfielder missed Ian Cathro’s last game in charge and Daly’s first after both decided he had been adversely affected by interest from Rangers.

Speaking at the club’s pre-match media conference, Daly said: “Jamie should be in the squad this weekend. He has trained well this week, he has worked hard, and for me that’s what he needs to get back to doing.

“He’s a player that can win you a game of football, he can score goals, he can produce something from nothing. He’s a match-winner and he is definitely someone that will be back in the squad, whether that’s starting or on the bench, he will be involved in some way.”

Daly revealed he had been given no indication of how long he will continue in the role but will at least be given the Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Rugby Park to push his claim for the job on a long-term basis.

