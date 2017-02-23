Jamie Walker: ‘Hearts were outfought and outplayed’

Jamie Walker admits the Hearts supporters are owed an apology by the players following their insipid Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Hibs.

The Tynecastle side lost the fifth-round replay 3-1 to the holders at Easter Road after a lacklustre performance.

Walker said: “I don’t think that was good enough for a football club like Hearts.

“We need to apologise to the fans and need to get our heads up and go again.

“We have let everyone down. To come here and lose 3-1 is not good enough.

“We were outfought, outplayed, sad to say but it is the truth and it is not good enough.”