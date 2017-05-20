Jamie Walker desperate for miserable Hearts season to end

Jamie Walker admits he cannot wait for Hearts’ nightmare campaign to end.

A bright future seemed on the cards when former head coach Robbie Neilson left the club sitting second in the Ladbrokes Premiership back in November.

But new boss Ian Cathro has overseen a dramatic slide in fortunes after managing just six wins from 25 games.

That dramatic collapse cost the Tynecastle side their chance at a Europa League slot and they will end the term in fifth, no matter the result of Sunday’s final game at Celtic.

Now wingman Walker is looking forward to washing his hands of his team’s miserable season.

He said: “It’s clear for everyone to see it’s not been good enough. We started the season quite well then had a change of manager.

“A lot of new players came in but we’ve not hit the heights we should have.

“It’s been disappointing. We’ve not reached the expectations of this club and I think everyone just wants to get this season out of the way.

“We’ve got a big task to rebuild in the summer but we’re looking forward to it.”

Cathro’s struggles will make him the early favourite in the bookmakers’ sack race next season, but Walker reckons it is harsh to pin the blame entirely on the head coach.

“When a team is not doing well the gaffer will take most of the blame, but we as players need to take our share too,” he said.

“The gaffer puts the team out but when the players step over the white line they need to work hard and gets results. But we’ve not done that.

“Hopefully the summer can be like a clean slate for him. It’s clear a few guys will leave, but hopefully we can get the right players in and have a right crack at it next year.

“Results show things haven’t been working this season. We’ve got a few players on six-month contracts and obviously Callum Paterson will be leaving, and maybe a few others too, so we’ll need to sign a few bodies.

“I don’t know how many the gaffer has in mind but I think we’ll need a good few to compliment the squad, and hopefully we get the right ones in.”

Before Walker gets to wave goodbye to the Gorgie outfit’s season to forget, there is one more 90 minutes to be completed.

And there is every chance he will end up on the receiving end of more anguish as Brendan Rodgers’ rampant Hoops look to wrap up a historic unbeaten campaign.

Tthe Scotland Under-21 cap, however, is doing his best to remain optimistic.

He said: “It’s going to be a tough game. No one else has gone there and won so we’ve got nothing to lose.

“It’s the last game of the season and there’s nothing left to play for. The pressure is off so hopefully we can go there, relax and maybe get a result.”