Ian Cathro preaches patience over Callum Paterson injury

Ian Cathro won for the first time as Hearts boss last night, but an injury to talisman Callum Paterson marred the 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.

The Scotland full-back was substituted 15 minutes into the rout – having already given his side the lead – following a collision with Kilmarnock striker Nathan Tyson. Early signs suggest Paterson, who has suffered ligament damage in the past, may have suffered another knee injury which could see him sidelined for a considerable period, potentially scuppering a seven- figure switch in January.

Nevertheless, Cathro is keen to preach patience until Paterson undergoes the necessary tests.

“We don’t know for sure yet,” said Cathro, pictured. “It’s an awkward one and, at the time, there was some concern. Until we do the tests that need done, we don’t know. We hope things are as good as they can be.”

Paterson’s injury was the only cloud on a bright evening for Cathro, who saw his side tear the visitors apart with a display of energy and intent.

As well as scoring four goals to claim the first win of his reign, Hearts hit the post and saw a Dario Zanatta penalty saved by Jamie MacDonald. Cathro insists the display was indicative of the progress being made. “It’s a very similar message from me,” he added. “We’ve got to keep working and improving. But it was important for players to have their moment, feel good, feel strong, manage the game and stay on top. They deserve to feel good. Every day, we’re getting more comfortable with our work and the situations we are in.”