Ian Cathro: Hearts took ‘frustrations’ out on Rangers

Ian Cathro was delighted to see his Hearts players take out their recent ‘frustrations’ on Rangers with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Tynecastle.

The hosts went into the game as underdogs having recorded only one victory inside 90 minutes in the eight matches since Cathro took over from Robbie Neilson.

However, they were able to completely reverse the form guide by dismantling the visitors, as goals from Krystian Nowak, Don Cowie and a double from Jamie Walker gave the head coach an important victory in his young managerial career.

Cathro admitted that things had not quite gone according to plan since he took charge of the club, but insisted the players had never lost their belief in themselves or the style of football the 30-year-old is trying to implement.

Cathro said: “The work that we set out to do at the start of the game worked well. Maybe as the second half went on we weren’t quite as sharp and had to improve some things.

“The general attitude was fantastic. We pressed the way we wanted to most of the time. The team was really going at it and that was important for us.

“We’ve suffered a bit up until this point. There has been some difficult moments, but there was never any feeling of doubt from anyone inside the building, and I feel tonight was a lot of people taking out a lot of frustrations.”

