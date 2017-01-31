Ian Cathro: Hearts expect quiet transfer deadline day

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro does not expect to do any further business after his hectic January window.

The rookie Jambos boss has endured a difficult start to his Tynecastle career, winning just two of his eight games in charge, but he believes his additions will make his side stronger.

“What’s important to address when we are discussing the new players who are joining us is that the squad has become more balanced, become stronger and has more options,” he said.

“After that it is what we do on the pitch which will determine how good the team is.

“Irrespective of whether we made changes or not, the challenges facing the team over the next few games would be the same.

“But I go back to what I said before - we are now in a stronger position with the balance of our group.

“Therefore the challenges are more comfortable, as they are ones we are better fitted to.

“Without having done the work we’ve done, we’d be in a weaker position. So we have strengthened, we have more people, more quality, more experience. With that we have more fight, so we have to be better.”

Hearts took their January signings to nine with the addition of striker Esmael Goncalves and Greek duo Alexandros Tziolis and Anastasios Avlonitis on the eve of transfer deadline day.