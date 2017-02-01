Hearts to play Dundee United in Sean Dillon testimonial

Dundee United will take on Hearts in the testimonial match for club captain Sean Dillon, it has been announced.

The match will be held at Tannadice on Tuesday 21 March as the Irishman is honoured for his ten years of service at the club.

Stars from the past will turn out for the game, including 2010 Scottish Cup final heroes Craig Conway and Garry Kenneth, along with the likes of Jon Daly, Nicky Weaver, Noel Hunt and Lee Wilkie.

On the other side, Ian Cathro’s team will boost the likes of Rudi Skacel, Scott Severin, Andy Webster and potentially other players who’ve featured for both sides.

Hearts director of football Craig Levein was at Tannadice on Wednesday to announce the testimonial. The ex-United manager originally signed Dillon for the now Scottish Championship side ten years ago.

Tickets will cost £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, and £2 for any additional children accompanied by an adult.

