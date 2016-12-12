Search

Hearts to appeal Jamie Walker’s booking for ‘diving’

Jamie Walker is shown the yellow card at Ibrox

Hearts will appeal the booking issued to Jamie Walker for diving during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

The 23-year-old was given a yellow card by referee John Beaton following a first-half collision with former Tynecastle team-mate Jason Holt.

But television replays clearly show the Rangers midfielder making contact with Walker’s legs.

Walker has already served a two-match ban this season after Beaton awarded him a penalty during the Jambos’ opening day clash with Celtic. The player was later found guilty of simulation by the SFA.

Hearts were successful earlier this season when they challenged a yellow card handed to striker Tony Watt for simulation in a 3-1 win over Hamilton in September.

