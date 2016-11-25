Hearts striker Juanma laughs off Robbie Neilson comments

Hearts outcast Juanma has taken to social media to laugh off comments made by manager Robbie Neilson that the Spaniard is no better than the strikers currently at the club.

The striker is currently on loan at Spanish second tier second Murcia, where he’ll spend the rest of the season.

Hearts have struggled in front of goal since sending last season’s top goalscorer out on loan. Neilson insisted yesterday that despite the problems in attack, the likes of Bjorn Johnsen, Conor Sammon and Tony Watt are better options than Juanma.

He said: “Juanma is there until the end of the season so we will deal with that at the close of season.

“It is up to the club that he moved as to what happens next but the situation at the moment is that I feel we have better strikers here than that (bringing him back) would offer us.”

It is obviously an opinion the striker does not agree with, as he responded to a tweet from the Edinbugh Evening News highlighting the story with a series of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

Juanma netted 13 goals across all competitions in his only year with the Hearts first-team.

