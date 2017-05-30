Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen wins call-up for Norway

Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen has been called up by Norway for the first time.

Johnsen has been included in Lars Lagerback’s squad for the upcoming double-header against the Czech Republic and Sweden. The 25-year-old was born in New York but qualifies for Norway through his father.

Norway host the Czech Republic on Saturday week in a World Cup qualifier before playing Sweden in a friendly match three days later.

Johnsen made 37 appearances in his first season at Tynecastle, scoring six goals.

The player tweeted: “Just got the call-up for Norway. Lifelong dream. Thanks to all that had helped me along the way.”