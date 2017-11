Have your say

Hearts still do not have a safety certificate for the redeveloped Tynecastle ahead of their scheduled return on Sunday.

The stadium did not pass an inspection by City of Edinburgh Council safety officers on Friday - but the club are confident of getting the go-ahead on Saturday.

Work continues on the new stand at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS Group

Hearts are due to open their new main stand when they host Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The Ladbrokes Premiership club are preparing a statement to give supporters a full update.