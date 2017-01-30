Hearts sign Greek pair Alexandros Tziolis & Tasos Avlonitis

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Greek internationalist Alexandros Tziolis and former Olympiakos centre-back Tasos Avlonitis.

As revealed exclusively by the Edinburgh Evening News over the weekend, Tziolis has agreed a contract until the end of the season and will go straight into the squad for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Tynecastle.

Tziolis, 31, has been capped 63 times by his country and played in Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. He is a vastly experienced defensive midfielder who has played for many clubs including Panathinaikos, Racing Santander, Monaco and PAOK.

Meanwhile, Hearts have reinforced their defence with the signing of Greek centre-back Tasos Avlonitis.

The 27-year-old is a free agent and arrived in Edinburgh last night. The need for another defender accelerated yesterday when John Souttar suffered an Achilles injury in Hearts’ 4-0 defeat by Celtic.

Defenders Andraz Struna, Aaron Hughes and Lennard Sowah, midfielders Malaury Martin and Choulay, plus striker Dylan Bikey have already arrived at Tynecastle this month. However, manager Ian Cathro is preparing to take his number of new recruits to nine, with the £175,000 deal for Esmael Goncalves still to be completed.

Avlonitis is a towering centre-back who represented Greece at Under-19 level. He counts Panionios, Kavala, Egaleo and Ilisiakos amongst his former clubs.