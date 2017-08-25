Hearts sign ex-Burton Albion goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin

Hearts’ summer search for a goalkeeper has concluded with the signing of 29-year-old Edinburgh-born stopper Jon Mclaughlin on a one-year contract.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The former Burton Albion man has been on trial at Riccarton for more than a week and has now put pen to paper. He will challenge for the first-team goalkeeping slot alongside Jack Hamilton.

McLaughlin previously played for Bradford City, Harrogate Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic. He left Burton at the end of last season after failing to agree a new contract and spent time on trial at Hull City over the summer.

He told the Hearts website he is delighted to secure his future at Tynecastle. “I’m really pleased and obviously really looking forward to signing for a massive club like this,” he said.

READ MORE - No interview yet but points help Jon Daly’s Hearts prospects

“It’s my home town so it’s a fantastic feeling and its been great to be training with the lads for a few days, and I’m now just looking forward to getting on with the serious work.

“You always want to be at clubs where you’re competitive and you’re looking to achieve things. Obviously last year was a great year for us at Burton, going into the Championship, but ultimately as a footballer you want to win things.

“You don’t want to be battling relegation or losing games so that’s definitely part of it, seeing such a strong set up here and a club that are moving again in the right direction, that I want to become a part of and try and help.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Spartak eye Simunovic | Blow for Copenhagen’s Sviatchenko bid | Celtic eye two further signings