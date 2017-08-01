Hearts sack head coach Ian Cathro

Hearts have sacked head coach Ian Cathro just five days before the start of the new league season.

Cathro’s future had come under increasing threat after the club were eliminated from the Betfred Cup group stages, losing to League 2 Peterhead and then failing to overcome Dunfermline at home on Saturday.

Furious fans voiced their discontent at Tynecastle after that match, with calls for the 31-year-old to be axed immediately.

Cathro has only won eight matches out of 30 since arriving at Hearts in December and needed a strong start to this season to win over a sceptical fanbase.

With the Jambos due to travel to Celtic Park on Saturday for the opening game of the Premiership season, Hearts’ hierarchy have chosen to act rather than let the situation get any worse.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Craig Levein, Hearts’ Director of Football, has confirmed that Head Coach Ian Cathro, will leave the Club with immediate effect.

“The Board wishes it to be known that this was a very difficult decision, reluctantly made, as every member of the Board recognises that Ian is an extremely talented young coach with a very bright future ahead of him. We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future.

“A further statement will be made tomorrow in relation to management plans for this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Celtic and longer term.”

