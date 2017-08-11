Hearts’ Jon Daly will always ‘stand up for the players’

Last weekend’s war of words with Brendan Rodgers may not have counted as part of the formal interview process for the vacant Hearts post but, in taking on the Celtic boss, interim head coach Jon Daly boosted his popularity among the Tynecastle support.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: £3m bid for Stuart Armstrong | Graham Dorrans for Scotland | Warburton coy on Foderingham bid

Demonstrating that he is a man who is willing to stand up for the Gorgie club, he proved he will not back away from a challenge and that is something his temporary charges need to tap into this weekend.

Heading into the second league game of the season, the club are still seeking a replacement for the sacked Ian Cathro, and while some big names are being courted, Daly has shown more fight and steel in one week than many in maroon have mustered throughout the past eight months. His hope is that the players will replicate that dig as they attempt to earn only their second away win over Kilmarnock in more than four years.

A man with strong leadership credentials, Daly has not given up on landing control of the first team on a permanent basis, but he says that had nothing to do with his admonishment of Rodgers’ interference in Hearts club business.

“I was the same as a player,” he said. “As a captain, I stood up for my players. I always asked questions and, if someone wasn’t happy or I saw someone being mistreated, I always spoke my mind.”

He said he did pop in to see Rodgers after Saturday’s game but the Parkhead boss was not there and while he does not regret his comments, he does not want to harbour a grudge and wants both men to move on and occupy themselves with their own clubs.

“If someone says something I don’t agree with, I’m going to tell them. It doesn’t matter to me if they’re the Celtic manager or the Alloa manager,” he added. “You’ve got to protect your club. And you’ve got to protect your players. If something is said that I agree with, I take it on the chin, but if something is said that I think is out of order, I’m going to speak my mind, I’m going to tell them – and I’m going to say what I think is right. It’s about protecting your players and your club, making sure that you’re not just getting kicked in the stomach because things aren’t going well at the minute.”

It has been a tricky few months at the capital club, with the early exit from the Betfred Cup and the subsequent dismissal of Cathro adding to the upheaval, but in trying to turn around fortunes and imbue the playing squad with more confidence and restore the feelgood factor, Daly, pictured, has been relying on characteristics he believes could serve him well in a top management role.

“Last week was difficult circumstances but you have to step up to the role you have been asked to do,” he said. “It has been enjoyable because it is an ambition to work at first-team level and whether that is just now or in the future, it is what I want to do.

“Obviously, you have to be tactically aware and know what is happening on the pitch. You have to be switched on and know what the opposition are trying to do and the ways you can hurt them and then there is training. But a lot of it does come down to man management, to leadership, to dealing with players.

“When you are telling a player he is not in the squad, he is going to be disappointed, but then it is making sure they don’t dwell on it and they are ready the following week if they are needed. It is using the experiences I have had in my career, things I liked and didn’t like, things that were good and worked and things that didn’t. It is taking bits and pieces from all the people I have worked with to find the right recipe.”

Those qualities were required as soon as he stepped into Cathro’s shoes, with the talismanic Jamie Walker to deal with. Dropped for two games, Daly told the 24-year-old to sort out his head after interest from Rangers unsettled him.

A week on and the stand-in boss claims he has received a positive response, that will see the winger return to the fray tomorrow.

“He will be involved at the weekend. Whether that is from the start or the bench, he will definitely be involved,” said Daly. “He is a player I want on the pitch. Jamie is a top player who can win us a game in the blink of an eye; can change the momentum of a game with his brilliance. Those are the players you want in your team and that fans pay to watch. But we also need him working very hard when he doesn’t have the ball. That’s something we will drum into him and unless the club get the money we are asking for, I expect him to be here when the window closes.

“We are a long way off in the valuation and what Rangers are prepared to pay, so unless that £1 million is met, I can see him staying here.”

READ MORE - 11 long-range SPFL stunners to rival Kieran Tierney’s goal