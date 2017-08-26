Hearts’ Jon Daly: We didn’t deal with what we expected

Hearts interim boss Jon Daly was left frustrated with his side’s performance as he looks to secure his own position at the Tynecastle club.

Daly is in temporary charge following the abrupt departure of Ian Cathro days before the start of the season, and is believed to be one of the main contenders when an official announcement is made next week.

However he saw his side lose after going ahead through Lafferty, and the manner of the defeat left him frustrated.

“We took the goal really well, it was a great finish from big Laff and from our point of view we haven’t dealt with what we expected today,” he said.

“We expected Motherwell to go direct, play long ball, go wide and put it in the box.

“They’ve done that and scored two goals from it. We prepared for that and we’ve not dealt with it on the day.”

He added: “We lacked a bit of quality in the final third where we maybe made the wrong decisions or made the wrong pass.

“It’s disappointing and the players are disappointed. We can’t fault them but we knew what Motherwell would do, and they did it well.”

