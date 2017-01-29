Hearts’ John Souttar ruptures Achilles tendon - reports

Hearts centre-back John Souttar is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines as it is feared the youngster snapped his Achilles tendon in the 4-0 defeat at Celtic.

The 20-year-old had to be stretchered off late in the game after landing awkwardly. Hearts went down to ten men following Souttar’s departure as they’d used all three substitutes.

BBC Scotland are reporting that the injury is a ruptured his Achilles tendon which, if confirmed, would likely see Souttar absent from the rest of the 2016-17 season.

It comes as a huge blow for Hearts and manager Ian Cathro with a tough run of fixtures coming up, including a Scottish Cup fifth round clash with rivals Hibs on 12 February.

The Hearts boss confirmed that Souttar had sustained an Achilles injury, but stressed the club wouldn’t know the extent of the injury until later in the week.

“We’ve got a bit of a concern with John,” said Cathro. “It’s an Achilles issue. It didn’t look nice, so we are concerned about that. It’ll be in the next few hours and probably tomorrow morning before we know exactly what it is.”

Celtic won the match comfortably with Callum McGregor, Patrick Roberts and a double from Scott Sinclair helping Brendan Rodgers’ side to re-establish a 22-point lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

