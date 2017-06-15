Hearts in talks to sign versatile Polish player Rafal Grzelak

Hearts are in talks to sign Polish player Rafal Grzelak, the Evening News can reveal. The 28-year-old has visited Riccarton for contract negotiations and discussions so far have been positive.

Grzelak is keen to move to Scotland and a deal could be concluded in the next 24 to 48 hours. Formerly of Polish Ekstraklasa club Korona Kielce, Grzelak can play at left-back and in midfield.

He stands 6ft 1ins tall and is known for his passing range and technical ability. He spent the last two years at Korona Kielce and previously played for Wisla Plock, Dolcan Zabci and Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała in his homeland.

Hearts have already signed Scotland defender Christophe Berra and Tranmere Rovers forward Cole Stockton ahead of next season. They are also trying to negotiate a loan deal for the Manchester City left back Ashley Smith-Brown.

Grzelak’s arrival is slightly lower profile than those but Hearts coaching staff are confident he could make an impact in the Ladbrokes Premiership next season.