Hearts have plan B if Tynecastle isn’t ready for Kilmarnock game

Craig Levein has confirmed that Hearts have a plan B if Tynecastle isn’t ready to host the club’s next home fixture in November.

The Jambos have been playing home matches at nearby Murrayfield Stadium, as work continues on the new main stand at Tynecastle.

Hearts are scheduled to face Kilmarnock on 5 November, with Ann Budge hopeful that the clash can take place in Gorgie.

Hearts had initially hoped to return to Tynecastle at the start of September, but a delay in construction work forced them to postpone their return.

If Tynecastle isn’t ready to host the Scottish Premiership clash, Murrayfield remains an option, according to Levein.

He told the BBC: “Ann is determined to get the game on. Everybody is working flat out to get the place ready.”

The match could go ahead at Tynecastle even if the building work isn’t complete, with Levein adding: “We just need [Tynecastle] ready to put a game on. I’m hopeful.

“There is a plan ‘B’ but I have not been party to those discussions.”

The Hearts boss said he was sure there would be an alternative if the stadium is not ready in time for the fixture.

He added: “I believe Murrayfield is an option, but I’m sure there will be adequate plans in place should it not go ahead.”