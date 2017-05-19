Hearts flop Faycal Rherras ‘likes’ club’s poor form

Released Hearts flop Faycal Rherras has made his feelings clear on Twitter by liking a stat which shows the club’s poor form under Ian Cathro.

The player liked the tweet by @Fitba_Facts showing Hearts have earned only 19 points since the arrival of the 30-year-old as head coach to replace Robbie Neilson.

Rherras, who was released by the club earlier this month, had fallen out of favour at Tynecastle, playing only five matches during Cathro’s reign, the last coming in February.

The Moroccan international had been acquired in the summer to solve the left-back problem, and despite scoring once in 23 appearances he will be most remembered for an array of goal-line clearances in back-to-back matches against Motherwell and Rangers.