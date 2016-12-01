Hearts defender dons Brazil flag in Chapecoense crash tribute

Following the conclusion of side’s victory over Rangers, Hearts’ defender Igor Rossi wore a Brazilian flag draped over his shoulders and displayed a t-shirt which read “I belong to Jesus,” after losing a close friend in the Chapecoense crash.

Josimar, a former team-mate of Rossi from their time together at Internacional, was one of 71 people killed when a flight carrying Brazilian side Chapecoense crashed in Columbia en route to the Copa Sudamerica Final.

The two kept in touch despite Rossi plying his trade in Portugal and then Scotland, and he was deeply saddened to hear about his friend’s tragic death.

He said on Tuesday evening: “It’s hard to accept that Josimar is no longer with us. He was a very good player but more importantly, he was a great man with a strong, happy personality.”

