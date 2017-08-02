Hearts confirm Jon Daly in charge until new coach is found

Hearts have announced that Jon Daly will be in charge of the first team until a new head coach is appointed.

Daly, the Tynecastle side’s under-20 coach, will take the reins for this weekend’s league opener against Celtic away.

He will be helped by assistant head coach Austin MacPhee and first-team coach Liam Fox.

Hearts added that the search for a new head coach is now underway following the dismissal of Ian Cathro on Tuesday.

A statement released by the club said: “Following on from yesterday’s announcement, the club can confirm that the recruitment process is already underway to identify and appoint a new permanent head coach.

“During this process, Jon Daly has been asked to take charge of first-team matters on an interim basis, supported by the current coaching team of assistant head coach Austin MacPhee and first-team coach Liam Fox.

“This interim setup will take charge of the first-team’s Ladbrokes Premiership match at Celtic on Saturday, and until a new head coach has been appointed.”

Daly took charge of Hearts for one game last season following the departure of Robbie Neilson and the prior to the arrival of Cathro.

The former Dundee United and Rangers striker was at the helm for the 2-2 draw with Ross County in Dingwall last December.