Hearts complete signing of defender Christophe Berra

Hearts have completed the signing of Scotland international defender Christophe Berra.

The former Ipswich defender has penned a three-year deal with the Tynecastle club – a move first revealed by the Evening News – and is likely to be captain for the 2017/18 campaign.

Berra is back where he started his career. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The 32-year-old started at Hearts before making a £2.3million move to Wolves in 2009. He then joined the Tractor Boys, where he has been a mainstay in their defence in the English Championship.

He was freed by Ipswich earlier this month as he wants to be closer to his daughter in Scotland, paving a move back to the Jambos.