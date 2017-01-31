Hearts boss tips John Souttar to bounce back from injury

Hearts boss Ian Cathro believes John Souttar can come back better than ever from his injury nightmare.

• Transfer Deadline Day live blog: Celtic resolve to keep stars | Rangers miss out on Oxford | Mckay return?

The Jambos defender had to be stretchered off during Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park after suffering a suspected ruptured Achilles.

The worst-case scenario would see the Scotland Under-21 cap ruled out for a year.

Cathro admits that would be a bitter blow for a player who has been tipped as a future candidate for Gordon Strachan’s full international squad.

He said: “We are still going through the consultations and things but it doesn’t look like it’s a great situation.

“We’re still checking up some things but he has an Achilles problem for sure.

“Will he miss the rest of the season? That’s a possibility.

“The situation with John is one where his career will flourish, irrespective of what has happened.

“He is a very talented, a very motivated young player. He also has a very strong mind, he’s had to deal with some bits and pieces of flak and frustration, even from his time at Dundee United.

“That was a bit of a challenge for him but he is a strong young man having dealt with that.

“We need to give him time to address exactly what the situation is. Hopefully it’s not that bad.”