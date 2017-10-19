Hearts boss: No plans to re-open talks with Rangers target Jamie Walker

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he has no plans to re-open contract talks with Jamie Walker any time soon.

Hearts winger Jamie Walker scored in the recent victory over Ross County. Picture: SNS

The winger knocked back Hearts’ offer of an improved deal earlier this year and could leave for free when his current agreement expires next summer.

Rangers are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old after missing out on him before last month’s transfer deadline but with Walker back in form after netting last week against Ross County, Levein is comfortable with the status quo.

“It’s been difficult for Jamie with all the things going on around him and I understand and appreciate that,” said the Jambos manager.

“But once the window closed there was a change to his mindset and that has helped him.

“He’s done everything I’ve asked of him. His numbers that we get from the GPS stuff are excellent - as good as they’ve ever been. I just want him to keep that going.

“I can’t say anything else but good things about him since I’ve taken over.

“I’ve not even approached [his contract situation], though. Right now I’m focusing on making sure we’re resilient and hard to beat, and from there that we can pick up points and progress up the league.

“Everything else is secondary. I don’t feel the need to do anything on that front now. Jamie’s in a good place and as long as he stays in that good place I’m happy just to see what happens.”

