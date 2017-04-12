Hearts begin next step of new main stand construction

The construction of a new main stand at Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium has gathered pace today, as the club released image on social media.

Hearts posted four pictures of the ongoing work from their official Twitter account.

The club hope the new main stand will be completed by September of this year.

They are set to request that a number of next season’s opening league matches are played away from home until the work is done.

