Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon into African semi-finals

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum made his first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations last night and helped Cameroon reach the semi-finals in Gabon.

Djoum was picked to face Senegal in the quarter-final after being left on the bench for all three group matches.

The match in Franceville finished goalless after extra time but Cameroon won 5-4 on penalties and will now face either Ghana or Congo in the last four.

The result was a surprise as Senegal were pre-tournaments favourites. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane was the Senegal villain, missing the decisive spot kick in the penalty shoot-out.

Mane saw his penalty, Senegal’s fifth and final, saved by Cameroon goalkeeper Joseph Ondoa. He turned and muttered something under his breath.

Vincent Aboubakar then stepped up to blast underdogs Cameroon into the semis, setting off crazy celebrations from the players. Goalkeeper Ondoa leaped over the advertising boards and sprinted to the Cameroon fans, pursued by team-mates and even coach Hugo Broos.

Earlier in the day, Burkina Faso secured their progress into the semi-finals at the expense of Tunisia.

Substitute Aristide Bance struck with an 81st-minute free-kick, his right-foot shot finding the bottom corner, from a set-piece awarded after Syam Ben Youssef’s handball.

That put Burkina Faso on course for a 2-0 win in Libreville to go through to face either Egypt or Morocco.

Bance almost scored again in Burkina Faso’s next attack but hit the post this time, and instead it fell to Prejuce Nakoulma to settle the match in the 84th minute after being left in the clear on the counter-attack.

The quarter-finals between Egypt and Morocco and Ghana and Congo will take place today.