Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum eyes summer move to ‘better club’

Hearts’ Africa Cup of Nations winner Arnaud Djoum has revealed he is looking to quit Tynecastle this summer.

The midfielder helped Cameroon to a shock win at the African tournament and made his first start since winning in the final against Egypt when he was in Ian Cathro’s line-up for the weekend draw with Inverness Caley Thistle.

He was handed a contract extension in the summer until 2019 and has generally impressed since joining Hearts as a free agent in September 2015 following a spell with the Polish side Lech Poznan.

But the 27-year-old appears to see his future outside Scotland and has stated he will look for a “better club” after the season ends.

In an interview with the Cameroon publication Le Jour, Djoum expressed his happiness at playing at Hearts for now but has his sights set on a move in the summer.

He said: “Last season at Hearts I had a very good season. We finished third behind Celtic and qualified for Europe.

“I scored seven goals and had six assists. It was thanks to these performances that Cameroon manager Hugo Broos noticed me, saw my qualities and included me for the tournament.

“Hearts are a good team in Scotland who play good football. At Cameroon we try to play football on the ground and it’s the same at Hearts.

“We are well positioned again this season – we are trying to be the best team after Celtic, along with Rangers.

“I hope to have another good season and by June, take a step towards a better club.

“I see my style as a box to box midfielder like Paul Pogba and Yaya Toure. I am a midfielder who attacks and defends. I like to show my attacking contribution.

“And I have a really important role at my club.”