Hearts appeal Tony Watt's booking for diving

Hearts have appealed Tony Watt's booking for diving against Hamilton Academical.

Tynecastle officials believe the striker was cautioned unfairly and submitted an appeal to the Scottish Football Association earlier today.

Watt received a yellow card from referee Craig Thomson after 30 minutes of Saturday's match. He ended up on the ground inside the Hamilton penalty area after going past their debutant defender Shaun Want. Thomson quickly cautioned Watt for simulation and the player walked away in disbelief.

Hearts have since studied video footage of the incident and feel Watt was harshly treated. Their appeal will now be heard by a panel convened by the SFA, who will have the power to uphold it or reject it and allow the booking to stand.

Simulation is the only yellow card offence which can be appealed under SFA rules and the Hearts are keen to exercise their right and attempt to clear Watt's name.

The Edinburgh club won the match in question 3-1 with two goals from Jamie Walker - one a penalty - and one by Sam Nicholson. They now sit second in the Ladbrokes Premiership and could go top this weekend if they beat St Johnstone.