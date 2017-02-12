Hearts 0, Hibs 0: Capital rivals must do it all again

Hearts and Hibs face a replay at Easter Road a week on Wednesday after their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Tynecastle ended goalless.

The hosts, looking to avenge their derby defeat at the same stage of last year’s competition, had the better of the game’s few chances, with Esmael Goncalves and substitute Bjorn Johnsen both denied by goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, although the Scottish Cup holders could claim to have had marginally the better of the overall play. The result means Hibs are now unbeaten in their last six meetings with their city rivals.

Hearts made one change to the side that beat Motherwell 3-0 in the Premiership eight days earlier, with Sam Nicholson coming in for Bjorn Johnsen. The Tynecastle starting line-up contained seven Edinburgh derby debutants.

Hibs defender Jordon Forster came in for a rare start in place of Liam Fontaine, while Marvin Bartley, often favoured in the big matches, took his place at the base of a midfield diamond.

After Foundation of Hearts chairman Stuart Wallace had handed over a cheque of £1 million to Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge prior to kick-off, the hosts almost went ahead after two minutes when Goncalves ran on to a pass from Lennard Sowah but his shot from 15 yards was beaten away by Marciano.

Hibs’ first chance came in the eighth minute when Grant Holt headed wide from a Lewis Stevenson cross. The visitors looked the more assured of the two sides in the first half and they threatened in the 36th minute when Jason Cummings latched on to a pass from Fraser Fyvie but the striker’s attempted chip from the edge of the box was easily clutched by Jack Hamilton.

Hibs had a big opportunity two minutes before the break when Grant Holt barged his way into the danger area and fed Cummings on the right. The striker’s angled shot was beaten out by Hamilton and almost ricocheted back over the line off the in-rushing Holt.

Hearts made a change for the start of the second half, with Johnsen sent on to replace Malaury Martin, and the Norwegian-American striker thought he’d opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, only to see his close-range strike instinctively blocked by Marciano. The rebound fell to Jamie Walker but Darren McGregor stood firm to make a vital block.

Hibs were forced into their first change when Forster went off injured to be replaced by Fontaine. Fyvie got the visitors on the front foot in the 63rd minute when he surged down the right and crossed across the face of goal but Andraz Struna was well placed to clear the danger. From the resulting corner, taken by James Keatings, Fontaine headed just wide.

In the 66th minute, Hearts introduced Arnaud Djoum, fresh from his Africa Cup of Nations triumph with Cameroon last week, in place of Nicholson.

Hibs had a promising opening ten minutes later when Cummings was released down the left but, after holding the ball up to wait for support, the striker’s low delivery across goal was fired wide by Holt.

Hearts: Hamilton, Struna, Avlonitis Hughes, Sowah, Nicholson (Djoum 66), Cowie (Nowak 79), Tziolis, Walker, Martin (Johnsen 46), Goncalves. Subs: Noring, Kitchen, Choulay, Currie.

Hibs: Marciano, Gray, Bartley, McGinn, Fyvie, Holt (Graham 79), Stevenson, Keatings, Forster (Forster 53), McGregor, Cummings. Subs: Laidlaw, McGeouch, Boyle, Shinnie, Humphrey.

Referee: Willie Collum

Att: 16,971