Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin agrees deal with Hearts

Hearts hope to include new goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin in their squad for Saturday’s match away to Motherwell.

The 29-year-old has agreed a contract with the Tynecastle club after impressing during a trial period over the past week and his arrival is due to be confirmed imminently.

McLaughlin will compete with Jack Hamilton and Viktor Noring for the gloves in the upcoming season and is expected to go straight into the squad for this weekend’s trip to Fir Park.

The 6ft 3in Edinburgh-born goalkeeper joins Hearts after three fruitful years as No.1 at Burton Albion in which he helped them win back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship. Having started 43 of the Brewers’ 46 league matches last term as they defied the odds to remain in England’s second tier, he left the Pirelli Stadium in May after manager Nigel Clough opted “to move in a different direction with a different kind of goalkeeper”.

McLaughlin, who spent five years with Bradford City prior to joining Burton in 2014, also had a trial at Hull City earlier this summer which came to nothing. Hearts had recently shown an interest in 35-year-old former Marseille and Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso, but have decided instead to add McLaughlin to their squad.