Gary Naysmith set to follow Robbie Neilson as Hearts boss

Hearts are ready to move swiftly if current head coach Robbie Neilson swaps Tynecastle for a fresh challenge in England with MK Dons.

It is understood the club have already pinpointed candidates to replace the 36-year-old, who headed south yesterday to meet with Pete Winkleman, chairman of the League One side.

Neilson will fly back to the capital in time to take charge of the team for tonight’s important Premiership clash with Rangers, in the hope of leapfrogging their guests and moving into second place, but it looks likely it will be his final game at the helm.

Both MK Dons and Hearts have made it clear that there will be no official announcement until after that match is concluded but the Tynecastle hierarchy have been making moves behind the scenes, laying the groundwork to bring in a quick replacement.

Among the frontrunners are Gary Naysmith, above, who guided East Fife to promotion last season, and Ian Cathro, the highly-regarded Scottish coach who caught director of football Craig Levein’s eye, bringing through a succession of young players in Dundee and has since coached in Portugal and Spain and is currently an assistant coach at Newcastle United.

Cathro is also one of the favourites among the Hearts support, who are excited by his potential.

Naysmith’s East Fife drew 1-1 last night with Edinburgh City in their William Hill Scottish Cup third-round tie at Bayview.

There are other names in the frame, with bookies fancying a return by former Hearts captain Steven Pressley or Paul Hartley, who was star midfielder for the Tynecastle side from 2003 to 2007 and is now the Dundee manager.

They are also quoting outside odds on Falkirk manager Peter Houston making the move.

However, since the arrival of chairwoman Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein following Hearts’ fall into administration, their plan had always been to set out a coaching pathway to promote from within the club.

Neilson’s departure, if terms are agreed, though, would come sooner than anticipated and it is understood that the board is unconvinced that development coach Jon Daly is ready to step up and assume control of the first team.

It is understood that assistant coach Stevie Crawford would go with Neilson to Milton Keynes.

Neilson was appointed head coach at Tynecastle after Budge assumed control of the club in 2014 and, in his first season in charge, steered the side to an emphatic Championship title triumph, 21 points ahead of Hibs and 24 ahead of Rangers. He followed that up with a third-place finish in the Premiership last term.

But his tenure has split the fans. Some have been unhappy with his performances in the cup and were infuriated by the early European exit this season. Last year a plane was paid to circle the ground, pulling a banner that read “No style, no bottle, Neilson out”.

A win over Rangers tonight