Former winger Sam Nicholson pictured training with Hearts

Sam Nicholson has been pictured back at training with his old team-mates at Hearts.

Hearts' Prince Buaben (left) with former Hearts midfielder Sam Nicholson, who is back training with the club. Picture: SNS

The winger left the club in the summer transfer window to join Minnesota United in the MLS.

Having returned to Edinburgh from the States during the off-season, Nicholson joined in with his former club at their Riccarton training base.

However, there will be no quick-fire return to Tynecastle for the 22-year-old, who is said to be enjoying life across the pond.

Instead, Nicholson called in a favour and asked to train with his boyhood heroes in order to keep his fitness levels up.

