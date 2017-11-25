Floodlight issues at Tynecastle Park during Hearts’ draw

Hearts and Ross County had to play in front of three working floodlights at Tynecastle Park after one failed to light.

• READ MORE: Hearts 0 - 0 Ross County: Little light for Hearts who can’t score

Both sets of floodlights at the Roseburn end of the ground were in darkness at the start of the game. Ross County players queried the issue with referee John Beaton but the referee was content with the match starting, hoping for the lights to be repaired.

It didn’t take long for one of the lights to function but another failed to light.

Some fans may have wished they had all went out after the Ladbrokes Premiership match finished 0-0, both sides wasteful with their finishing, as the Edinburgh side are now winless in five.

The club moved back to the newly renovated ground last week after much deliberation whether the game would go ahead or not. The draw with Partick Thistle was delayed 15 minutes when there was an issue with the turnstiles.