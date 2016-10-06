Five of Vladimir Romanov’s strangest moments

Aside from the usual pre-game build up - ‘big match’, ‘players are confident’, ‘we’ll give it our all’ etc - Lithuania’s trip to Scotland has given us all a great excuse to reminisce about the nine-year period when Hearts were led by madcap owner Vladimir Romanov. So, in honour of the thoroughly divisive character, we look back at five of his most memorable moments in Scottish football.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY