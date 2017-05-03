Ex-Hearts striker Tony Watt sets up online film review site

Former Hearts and Celtic striker Tony Watt has set up his own online film review site.

Charlton player Watt, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Tynecastle – scoring just one goal in 17 apperances – will offer reviews of the latest movies and classic flicks when he launches the site ‘Watt to Watch’ next month.

The 23-year-old wrote on Twitter: “If you’re looking for an honest view, Watt to Watch is the site for you!”

The former Celtic striker added: “People obviously going to laugh but in my lifetime I’ve saw hundreds of movies and sick of reading reviews miles off the mark online.

“Want to give an honest review based only on the film not all the other stuff the critics write about. Simple reviews people can relate to.”