Ex-Hearts ace Laryea Kingston ‘put on suicide watch’ after Ghana snub

Former Hearts star Laryea Kingston has revealed his wife put him on a month-long suicide watch when he was left out of Ghana’s 2010 World Cup squad.

The Ghana midfielder spent three seasons with the Jambos, scoring eight goals in 61 games.

Laryea Kingston scores a free kick in a 3-2 win over St Mirren in April 2008. Picture: Kenny Smith

But he was unable to gain a contract extension in 2010, and his misery deepened by being left out of Ghana’s World Cup squad that summer.

Kingston had previously missed the 2006 finals due to suspension, and coach Milovan Rajevac’s decision to overlook him seven years ago caused widespread amazement.

The 37-year-old opened his heart to an Accra TV station, recalling that his wife kept a constant vigil over him during the South Africa-based tournament for fear he might harm himself.

Kingston said: “It’s a feeling I wouldn’t like any footballer to go through, especially when you played a vital role in the qualifying process.

“I was very much in pain after missing the two World Cups, especially the 2010 finals, because I wasn’t expecting to be dropped from the squad.

“So at that point my wife had to follow me everywhere during the World Cup until it came to an end, for fears of me harming myself. She was afraid I was going to do something to myself. It was very serious.

“I still feel pain every time I talk about it.”

Signed from Russian side Terek Grozny, Kingston joined Vitesse Arnhem after leaving Hearts. He went on to play for Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Ghanaians Hearts of Oak and US outfit Phoenix FC.