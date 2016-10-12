Edinburgh council gives approval to Hearts’ new main stand

Hearts have been given the green light by City of Edinburgh Council to build their new £12 million main stand at Tynecastle.

A planning meeting at the City Chambers formally approved the proposal after submissions from several officials, including the club’s owner Ann Budge.

The plans are subject to certain conditions involving health and safety, which Hearts have vowed to adhere to.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic figures linked to ‘tax dodge’ | Dembele scores again | Kitchen starts for USA | Lustig injury

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY