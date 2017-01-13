Defender Igor Rossi quits Hearts for Saudi Arabia

Hearts defender Igor Rossi has left the club to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly Harmah.

The deal, which is believed to be lucrative, is subject to a medical and international clearance,

Hearts confirmed the player’s departure on their website on Friday night.

A statement said: “Everyone at the club is sad to see Igor go but he was presented with an amazing opportunity for him and his family and once he had expressed his wish to grasp the opportunity, we obviously would not stand in his way.

“He goes with our thanks for his service to Heart of Midlothian FC.”

Rossi, 27, has been a consistent performer in the centre of the Hearts defence over the last two seasons.

The Brazilian joined the club in summer 2015 after a spell in Portugal with Maritimo.