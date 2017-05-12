Defender Faycal Rherras leaves Hearts by mutual consent

Hearts have parted company with full-back Faycal Rherras.

The Moroccan, who signed for the club in June 2016, has featured in the first team just five times under current manager Ian Cathro and it has been revealed that the player and club have reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, which was due to run until May 2019.

Rherras made a total of 23 appearances for the Tynecastle club and scored one goal but the 24-year-old, who was part of the Morocco squad which reached the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, has dropped down the pecking order at Hearts in the latter part of the season and, having struggled to oust Lennard Sowah from the left-back berth, he has only managed 81 minutes’ game time since the turn of the year. That was in the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle, in February.

The club has issued a statement wishing the player well in his future career.