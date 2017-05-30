Craig Levein: Jamie Walker wants to leave Hearts

Jamie Walker has told Hearts management he would like to leave Tynecastle, director of football Craig Levein has revealed.

The attacking midfielder, who still has over 12 months left remaining on his current deal, told head coach Ian Cathro that he believes it’s the right time to move on.

Walker netted 15 goals this past season for a Hearts side that struggled to fifth place in the league table.

Speaking to the press, Levein backed Cathro to turn things around at the Gorgie Road club, saying Hearts are willing to be patient with the young head coach.

The director of football admitted the recruitment in the last two transfer windows had not been good enough, agreeing that signings in the January window had been “rushed”.

Levein stressed the need for a Scottish spine in the team, while stating his satisfaction with the acquisition of Christophe Berra.

