Search

Council officials back Hearts’ Tynecastle redevelopment plans

An artists' impression of how Tynecastle will look after the redevelopment. Picture: Contributed

An artists' impression of how Tynecastle will look after the redevelopment. Picture: Contributed

5
Have your say

Edinburgh council planners have thrown their weight behind Hearts’ £12 million plans to redevelop their stadium.

Club bosses want to construct a new main stand but still need the go-ahead from councillors, who will make the final decision next week.

But the council’s planning officials have now recommended the proposals be given the green light in a report drawn up for councillors ahead of the meeting.

Owner Ann Budge previously admitted that the project is already three weeks behind schedule. As a result, Hearts could play several games away from home at the start of next season whilst the new Tynecastle is completed.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Barry Ferguson on Scotland ‘disgrace’ | Celtic face fight over wonderkid | No sale of Dembele

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Back to the top of the page